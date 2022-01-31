HSF Affiliates LLC, the parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, has selected Constellation1, a provider of real estate technology and data services for brokerages, franchises, MLSs and vendors across North America, to provide customized APIs to power MLS data and other data types on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices website and to provide national and international listing syndication services, the company has announced.

This follows the announcement on May 24, 2021, that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices selected Constellation1 to provide its international data and syndication solutions.

The data services deal is the first of its kind for Constellation1, the company stated. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will continue to use its market-leading Adobe Experience to provide the franchise and brokerage website front end at bhhs.com. Constellation1’s robust suite of customized APIs powers this front end, providing MLS listing data across more than 300 MLSs, property search and autocomplete features, as well as property details and market trends. Constellation1’s APIs are also providing demographic and school data from LiveBy and authentication services. This complete solution integrates with HSF’s REflex system.

To support Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ growing international presence, Constellation1 is handling multilingual translation and real-time currency conversion for markets as diverse as Mexico, Denmark, India, and more. Finally, Constellation1 is managing syndication of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices listings publishers like Trulia, Zillow, Juwai.com, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Nikkei. These high-quality data APIs and comprehensive syndication services will support Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ continued growth in the United States and abroad.

“We needed an established and experienced technology provider to provide the data and APIs to power our front-end website. We chose Constellation1 based on their track record and because their long-term ownership model means they will be a stable and reliable partner for years to come,” stated Mike Fortes, VP Solution Strategy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ parent company, HSF Affiliates LLC.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a rapidly growing brand, internationally recognized for excellence in real estate. We are thrilled it chose Constellation1 to power its technology offerings,” said Andrew Binkley, President of Constellation1. “This decision is a testament to the expertise we have amassed at Constellation1 over the past two decades building a center of excellence for real estate technology services.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.