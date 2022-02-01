Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s Luminaria 2021 event, held during the holidays, raised $24,577 for Pine Castle and other local charities in the Northeast Florida area, the company announced this week.



“We are grateful for the support we received from the community, and we are so proud of our dedicated team who helped make our Luminaria a success,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman.

For the event, the company purchased and sold 1,865 Luminaria kits assembled by Pine Castle. In addition to supporting Pine Castle, the company is donating all the proceeds from Luminaria kit sales to local charities. This is the sixth year Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has hosted Luminaria.



“On behalf of everyone at Pine Castle, thank you Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty for all of the support you gave us during the holiday season,” said Pine Castle Chief Development Officer Anthony Sutton. “We had our most successful year ever, assembling more than 5,000 luminary kits, which provided our participants with meaningful work and the opportunity to earn a paycheck. Thank you for being a partner with us. It means so much to our participants.”



For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.