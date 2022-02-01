Corcoran Global Living has announced the acquisition of Carson City, Nevada-based RCM Realty Group to its growing operation. With this latest expansion, Corcoran Global Living has climbed to the top five brokerages in Nevada with gross annual sales of $2.1 billion, the company stated.

Since first launching in the Reno/Lake Tahoe market of Northern Nevada and California nearly two years ago, Corcoran Global Living has grown to include 18 offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, Lake Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno, South Lake Tahoe, Zephyr Cove, Incline Village, Tahoe City, Truckee, Sacramento, and the newest locations in Gardnerville and Carson City.

RCM Realty Group first opened its doors in 2014 when friends and colleagues Heidi McFadden, Mark Turner, and Sam Landis launched the smaller, non-affiliated, boutique real estate firm in Carson City.

At the time, McFadden had more than 10 years of experience managing and selling for a local real estate brokerage; Turner had a broker’s license, land to develop, and had run a smaller brokerage, Silver Oak Properties, Inc. since the mid-1990s. Landis was a homebuilder who had paired up with Turner to scale up his business through access to private financing and inventoried residential land. According to the company, Turner and Landis were amongst the first builders in Northern Nevada to start risking capital and building homes after the recession. The three pooled their resources and talents to found RCM Realty Group, and by 2016, had three locations between Carson City and the Carson Valley.

“We have always felt we would not sell or partner with another brokerage unless the values and the culture of the merging entity closely matched ours, and Corcoran Global Living checked those boxes for us,” commented Heidi McFadden. “I’m so excited for this venture and am looking forward to growth and opportunity for our whole team.”

The three founders join Corcoran Global Living as partners. McFadden will also lead as the district office manager for the Carson City and Gardnerville offices.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Heidi, Mark, Sam, and their entire group of associates to Corcoran Global Living. Expanding into the Carson Valley market has been on our roadmap, but equally important was finding the right partner who shared in our vision, values, and culture. We’ve found that with this group, and know they’ll be a welcome addition to our CGL family as leaders, partners and friends,” said Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of Corcoran Global Living. “With our line-up of record-breaking sales, top producing individuals, top producing teams, and exemplary leadership, Corcoran Global Living’s strength and reach is unstoppable.”

For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.