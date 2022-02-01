RISMedia is excited to announce its 2022 list of Real Estate Newsmakers. This year’s honorees are a dynamic group of individuals who experienced a truly unique set of circumstances in 2021: they navigated the peaks and valleys of challenges that lingered from the ongoing pandemic while also riding the wave of a low-inventory-induced market frenzy to a new crest. Through it all, this year’s honorees stood out for making news for their positive contributions to the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers include more than 300 industry members and are showcased in the February 2022 issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and in an online directory on RISMedia.com, in the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Motivators, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Additionally, within the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored the third-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:

– Candace Adams, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Westchester, New York, Hudson Valley Properties

– Jon Coile, VP – MLS & Industry Relations, HomeServices of America

– Jim Fite, President, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

– J.B. Goodwin, CEO, JBGoodwin REALTORS®

– Terrie O’Connor, Founder & Broker/Owner, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS®

– Joe Horning, President, Shorewest REALTORS®

– Tina Lapp, President, Colibri Real Estate

– Pam Liebman, President & CEO, The Corcoran Group

– Michael Pappas, President & CEO, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

– Ken Trepeta, President & Executive Director, Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO®)

RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during its annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, this year being held in conjunction with the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 7, 2022, at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“From records being broken, to the glass ceilings being shattered and the creativity and technology innovation being implemented through our changing times, to the always-inspiring and wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of the professionals in the real estate community, over 300 of whom we are celebrating in our fifth year of honoring Real Estate Newsmakers,” said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia. “Once again, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate’s finest professionals—the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2021 amid the challenges and opportunities of this historic market. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition.”

RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers – Category Highlights

Achievers

– David Doctorow, CEO, realtor.com®

– Liz Hogan, Vice President, Luxury Sales, Compass

– Jon Lahey, Founder, The Fine Living Group at eXp

– Rosheata McClain, REALTOR®, Certified Probate Specialist, DEI Brand Ambassador and Chairperson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Crusaders

– Kendall Bonner, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Capital Realty

– Liz Gehringer, COO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

– Tracey Hawkins, Safety Expert, Writer, Speaker and Retailer, Safety and Security Source, LLC

– Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner, Lamacchia Realty

– Luban Quiceno, CEO & Broker, Treasure Property Group

Futurists

– Vanessa Bergmark, CEO, Red Oak Realty

– Scott Durkin, CEO, Douglas Elliman

– Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, President, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Thad Wong, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate



Influencers

– York Bauer, CEO, MoxiWorks

– Gino Blefari, President & CEO, HomeServices of America

– Wendy Forsythe, Chief Brand Officer, Fathom Realty

– Jessica Lautz, VP, Demographics and Behavioral Insights, National Association of REALTORS®



Motivators

– Stephanie Anton, President, Affiliate Network, The Corcoran Group

– Allan Dalton, Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

– Cliff Long, CEO, Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA)

Luminaries

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

– Diane Ramirez, Chief Strategy Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties

– Leslie Rouda Smith, 2022 President, National Association of REALTORS®

– Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate



Trailblazers

– Allen Alishahi, President, ShelterZoom

– Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters

– Teresa Palacios Smith, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, HomeServices of America

– Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group



Trendsetters

– AJ Canaria, Creative Producer, MoxiWorks

– Chris Masiello, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Masiello Group

– Keith Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer, NextHome, Inc.

– Verl Workman, CEO & Founder, Workman Success Systems

For consideration for the 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.