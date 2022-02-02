The Kindness Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, granted The Sunshine Kids Foundation $75,000 this month, the company announced. The Sunshine Kids is a national non-profit organization that supports children undergoing cancer treatment. The funds were raised through hundreds of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago agent and employee contributions.



Joe Stacy, Kindness Foundation chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago SVP, and general sales manager, said, “It is our great privilege to grant The Sunshine Kids $75,000 this year to continue the exceptional work they do. Offering fun and enriching programming to kids who are going through a very challenging time is the definition of kindness. Time and again I am touched and humbled by the generosity of our agents and employees. On behalf of the Foundation and myself, I thank them for their support and am so proud to call them my colleagues and friends.”

The Kindness Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to support meaningful local initiatives that improve the communities it serves and enhance the quality of life for fellow citizens. For more information on BHHS Chicago’s Kindness Foundation, please click here.

