Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has announced that Maria Ines Rosas in the La Mesa/El Cajon office has been appointed exclusive U.S. marketing representative for Rancho Los Remedios, a wine-oriented, gated community near San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico.

Rancho Los Remedios is comprised of 89 residential lots that range from 13,000 to 55,000 square feet, priced between $125,000 and $645,000. New homes are offered from $1 to $1.5 million.

Situated in the heart of central Mexico, Rancho is a wine lover’s paradise. An average 60% of each residential lot is dedicated to growing grapes or avocados, with the rest dedicated for a home, making the vineyard an integral part of the Rancho lifestyle.

Among the benefits of Rancho homeownership, each resident will receive between 24 and 36 bottles of wine annually, depending on the size of their lot. To become immersed in viticulture, they can tag along to watch harvesting of the grapes, participate in wine tastings, and watch bottling under the supervision of the professional winemaking team. Vineyard maintenance is provided by the development company.

“It’s really a remarkable way to live, surrounded by nature and neighbors who share their passion for wine and agriculture,” said Maria, an agent with the New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Opportunities to live a healthy lifestyle are all around, with loads of walking trails, six parks, and two lakes.”

The Rancho’s pastoral setting makes owners feel part of its unique history. They can marvel at the gorgeous 300-year-old trees that were part of the original El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, a 1,590-mile trade route that operated from Mexico City to San Juan Pueblo, New Mexico between 1598 and 1882, and now passes through the development.

Residents of this community have access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and historic hacienda, currently being renovated as a venue for weddings and other events. Future plans include a gourmet restaurant, an organic farm producing export-quality avocados, and a petting zoo.

