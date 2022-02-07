With inventory at or near all-time lows, many homes are selling “as is” and transactions are moving quickly. In this seller’s market, is a pre-listing home inspection a good idea? The short answer is “yes.”

Homes that have had a pre-listing inspection can sell for more. It’s to the seller’s advantage to fully understand the home before listing, and it’s also the perfect opportunity to make recommended repairs should they choose to. Another advantage is that having a detailed understanding of their home’s condition will help sellers feel confident that they’re getting the best price for their home, which of course reflects well on you. And by having an up-to-date pre-listing inspection in hand to share with potential buyers, you can keep the transaction moving and get to closing faster.

A pre-listing inspection can also create buyer trust through transparency about the home’s condition, avoiding surprises down the road. This information is invaluable when it comes to putting together an offer. Simply put, a buyer who’s confident about the home will feel more comfortable offering more money.

Markets like this create real challenges and opportunities on both sides of the transaction. A pre-listing inspection can help you and your clients make it a win-win all around.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is committed to ensuring confident home ownership. To learn more about how Pillar To Post Home Inspectors can help your clients, visit pillartopost.com.