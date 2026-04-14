The Lubbock Association of Realtors® (LAR) has announced a partnership with Gitcha to integrate The Buyer Listing Service® platform into LAR’s Multiple Listing Service agent experience.

The Buyer Listing Service® (BLS) is a workflow integration for the MLS for a new standardized protocol for buyer representation, agent cooperation and market transparency. It aims to enable agents to convert active buyer needs into structured, shareable “want-listings”—creating a new category of listings comparable to traditional for-sale inventory.

“Lubbock’s leadership team saw the vision from the beginning and knew taking their buyer agents beyond standard saved search technologies would be a timely and transformative innovation for the members of their Association,” said Dan Cooper, CEO of Gitcha. “We believe Texas’s statewide real estate market is in need of buyer-based technology, and much like their ’25 college football team, Lubbock is at the center of leading the charge.”

The BLS was designed to help MLSs adapt to recent industry shifts by formalizing the buyer agent’s participation in their sanctioned environment, providing a protocol for buyer agents to take key specifications, factors and terms of their buyer’s search and turn them into transparent, compliant listings that provides a needed process of proactive representation and aims to help selling agents lead their clients with clear insights of active, unserved demand.

“Agents have long shared buyer needs in private Facebook groups and informal networks, often leading to fragmented cooperation and the rise of exclusive private listing networks that undermine market transparency,” said Cade Fowler, executive officer of the Lubbock Association of Realtors®. “By integrating Gitcha’s BLS into our MLS, we’re building stronger, direct connections among all of our agent members in a structured environment, empowering them to match buyers and sellers more efficiently while setting a standard for inclusive, data-driven practices.”

The platform was designed to create a collaborative, fully reciprocal real estate marketplace while capturing valuable, real-time insights into buyer intent at the same time.

“In a fast-paced market where some brokerages seek to use exclusivity to earn a competitive advantage, the BLS is built upon industry-wide cooperative principles that best serves the consumer,” said Cooper. “As part of this new way forward, we will have insights into the deep demand drivers of today rather than analyzing past sales, and LAR will be able to provide this crucial information to their agents as well as local builders, investors, and city planners.”

For more information visit Gitcha.com/MLS.