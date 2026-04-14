Lamacchia Realty announced the acquisition of Rosewood Realty in Somerset, Massachusetts, expanding their presence in the Bristol County market with broker/owner Eric Alberto.

“I’m excited to have Rosewood Realty join Lamacchia Realty. Eric has built a

great company, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his Realtors®,” said Jackie Louh, COO Lamacchia Realty. “It’s also an especially exciting time as we now have a real estate school, with Eric at the forefront of that—we now have an even bigger opportunity to invest in agents at every stage of their careers. We’re looking forward to what we can build together from here.”

Alberto, who is also a real estate licensing teacher, began his real estate career in 2004 and became a broker in 2007, previously working with Century 21 Anchor and Eric Alberto Realty before launching Rosewood Realty. This merger expands Lamacchia Realty’s market presence in the Southcoast region, with their current Bristol county offices in Easton, Fall River and New Bedford offices, as well as in East Providence, Rhode Island.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Anthony and his team at Lamacchia Realty,” said Alberto. “The tools, systems, and technology they provide are second to none and will put our agents in a position to grow, succeed, and most importantly better serve their clients. Their dedication to educating agents aligns perfectly with our mission through Rosewood Real Estate School. This partnership creates an incredible opportunity for our agents and the communities we serve.”

Along with Alberto, 16 agents will be joining the Lamacchia Realty Fall River including: Angelet Viveiros, Bryan Nadeau, Carlton German, Elizabeth Modzelewski, Eric Silva, Fatima Furtado, Fred Medeiros, Jeffrey Comeau, Kara Magoni, Kerri Ann Scaramuzzo, Luisa Quinones, Lynn Robbins, Mark Sherman, Michael Alberto, Shaunna Carreiro and Tracey Wilton.

In addition to the brokerage, Lamacchia also welcomes Rosewood Real Estate School, founded in 2019 by Alberto, which will now be a part of Crush it In Real Estate. The school is an approved institution offering both pre-licensing courses and continuing education, with a focus on preparing agents to succeed and better serve their clients.

This merger aligns with Lamacchia Realty’s strong commitment to agent training, development and long-term success. Alberto will maintain an ownership stake in the school and will remain the head teacher, and with Lamacchia, plan to add virtual classes. Licensing courses led by Alberto will be offered across Massachusetts by the end of summer 2026.

“I am thrilled and honored to welcome all of the Rosewood Realtors® into Lamacchia Realty. They are a great addition to our growing Bristol County and Rhode Island business,” said Lamacchia, owner of Lamacchia Companies “There is no doubt that we are all stronger working together than apart. In addition, I am very excited to finally have a real estate school within the Lamacchia Companies family, and I am very grateful to have Eric at the helm of the school that will now be Rosewood Real Estate School. We will not only grow it in this region but also across Massachusetts and likely beyond.”

Since entering the Bristol County market with the acquisition of Right Choice Real Estate in Fall River in the summer of 2023, Lamacchia Realty has deployed a very aggressive marketing campaign in the region, the company notes. The existing campaign will accelerate with this acquisition and dramatically boost the company’s market reach and help add more top Realtors® to the company in the market. The marketing plan features billboards in the region, social media posts, postcards, newspaper ads, television ads and more, a release noted.

This marks Lamacchia Realty’s fourteenth acquisition in New England in the past two and a half years and the company is working to continue its expansion in New England and South Florida. Prior acquisitions for Lamacchia Realty include Waterbury and Wolcott, Connecticut with the Briotti Group; Milford, Massachusetts with the Lioce Properties Group; East Providence with Tirrell Realty; Newburyport and Amesbury, Massachusetts with Stone Ridge Properties; Shrewsbury with Thrive Real Estate, Pittsfield with Home Sweet Home Real Estate; Dalton with Berkshire Dream Home; Easton with Briarwood Real Estate; Auburn with Emerson Realtors®; Springfield with Sears Real Estate; Falmouth with Foley Real Estate; Fall River with Right Choice Real Estate; and Seekonk with Keystone Properties Group.

For more information, visit lamacchiarealty.com.