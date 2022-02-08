Ask most people what they want more of, and time and money will always be common answers. As an agent, you earn your money through winning and moving listings. It’s common knowledge that lack of inventory has made it more difficult to identify and win listings. The need to offer an elevated level of service to compete against both other agents and iBuyers for those listings is costing agents time. Unfortunately, we don’t all have access to a magical time-turner that allows us to be in two places at once. So, with the spring market right around the corner, we wanted to share some key resources that every agent should be using to save time and win more listings this year!

Create better with Canva

Canva is an invaluable tool for anyone who’s creating marketing materials—both digital and print—on a regular basis. They have thousands of templates and elements that make it easy to drag and drop to create beautiful designs in minutes, saving content creators hours, in a variety of fields. While Canva Pro offers more elements and templates, many agents only need the free version to significantly level up their marketing materials.

One of the best things about Canva is that it saves all your designs automatically, and they’re always all in one place on the platform. So, when seasons change or the market shifts, you can easily go in to update your headlines and messaging to make sure they’re speaking to the current market and resonating with clients. If you haven’t tried Canva, we recommend you check it out as soon as possible because it will help you develop and cement your brand while saving time on design. Not sure where to start? These free marketing templates for agents will give you a great jumping off point.

Increase reach with video

While video is a medium, it’s also a tool that can help you connect with your sphere. It’s no secret that the digital space is saturated with content from creators and brands vying for the attention of consumers. Standing out, especially as an independent agent, can feel as challenging as climbing Mt. Everest. But you must.

Video is a medium that makes it easier to cut through the noise, and you don’t need a full-scale production to make waves. Most agents should be able to make do with their phone or computer and some simple, free video editors. Not sure where to start? Get the Realtor’s guide to getting started with video.

Offer ‘fix first, pay when you sell’ services

Offering a real estate concierge solution of your own does more for agents than just help you compete against other agents who offer concierge.

When you offer concierge, you’re providing your sellers with more (and better) options to get their homes sold faster and for more. You’re also sending a signal to your clients that you’re on top of the latest trends, able to provide a full-service approach, and can expertly get them to the closing table with services that help to achieve their home sale goals.

Your next steps

Consider how offering a fix-first, pay at closing, pre-listing solution can affect your service offerings and messaging, with the ultimate goal to stand out and win more listings. Then, get that messaging out there with beautiful designs in Canva and simple videos like this one, created by Corcoran agent, Ryan Matter. Keep track of what your audiences are reacting to, then tweak your designs and create more videos to continue increasing your reach and engagement rates.

Whether your brokerage has its own concierge program or not, Curbio can provide you with a concierge second to none. We don’t just provide a pay-at-closing model with no fees, interest charges, or credit checks. We also manage the project, do the work, and see to every detail to ensure agents and their clients never have to lift a finger. Not managing the project yourself doesn’t mean you won’t be in the loop the entire time! Our full-time Curbio Project Managers pride themselves in utilizing Curbio tech to provide five-star communication, ensuring you know the status of your project throughout its duration.

Need additional guidance? Learn everything you need to know about how Curbio works and how it can help you as an agent with a quick, on-demand intro to Curbio.