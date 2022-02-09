In one of the hottest seller’s markets on record, many homeowners in the past year have rushed to list their homes for sale, often in as-is condition. But those sellers could be leaving money on the table—as much as $168,000 in a single sale—compared to a home that’s in top condition, according to experts.



To address this concern, proptech firms Revive and zavvie have announced a partnership of services to help sellers capture the highest possible home price, the companies announced.

Revive offers a home concierge service that identifies pre-sale home improvements, provides renovation estimates, secures and manages contractors to complete the work, and fronts the cost of the renovations; they’re paid after the home sale closes.

Now part of zavvie’s recently expanded brokerage services, which provides real estate brokerages with a marketplace for buying and selling solutions, Revive can potentially reach tens of thousands of new real estate agents with its home concierge solution, the company stated.

“Buyers are willing to pay more for a ready-to-live-in home,” said Michael Alladawi, co-founder of Revive. “Agents have shown that using Revive to accomplish a pre-sale renovation can mean as much as $50,000 to $100,000 more for sellers. For homeowners, getting that much more from their home sale can be life changing.

“Best of all, it’s a seamless process for sellers, as the only finger they have to lift is to sign our agreement. Now with zavvie, it’s easier than ever for agents to add more value to every transaction by showing sellers all options, including the value of a pre-sale renovation,” Alladawi added.

Revive offers a more efficient and scalable option to other concierge-type services, Alladawi explains.

“With Revive, a brokerage doesn’t carry the overhead. Running a concierge service is expensive and time-consuming. Revive has both expertise and a network of vetted, high-quality contractors who are motivated to work with us and offer better pricing because of the volume of work we provide.”

Lane Hornung, co-founder and CEO of zavvie, says Revive for brokerages is another vital tool modern agents must have in their box of solutions. “For brokerages, if they enable their agents to offer buyers and sellers every option—iBuyer, cash offers, power buyer, homeownership accelerator and concierge—they also will develop a new source of ancillary income—recurring revenue—that will come from these new solutions.”

For more information about these two firms, visit https://www.iloverevive.com/ and https://zavvie.com/.