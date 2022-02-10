Jack Conway, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, unveiled a company-wide rebrand at its annual convention with a new, modern visual identity. The rebranding effort includes a new logo, signage and updated website for the Massachusetts-based company.

According to the company, Jack Conway’s new brand marries the modern vision and timeless values its founder, Jack Conway, instilled at the company’s foundation and remains a guiding principle under CEO Carol Bulman, Jack’s daughter.

“This new brand perfectly reflects our modern spirit and vision for tomorrow,” said Bulman. “We are a strong, and fiercely independent brokerage with innovative tools, stellar agents, and global connections. Our new brand portrays the company we are, and the excitement we have for the future.”

You can see a video about the process and see the new look at http://www.jackconway.com/.