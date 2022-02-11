We all know that greenery can do wonders for a space. From creating a fresh and calming atmosphere to purifying the air, a few lush plants can be the perfect final touch for any space and any decor style. If you know you want to incorporate more plants in your home, consider some of these items to help make the process smoother. You’ll soon find that you’re a houseplant lover in the making.

Watering Globes

Watering globes are a beautiful decor piece that can heighten the aesthetic of any houseplant. You can purchase them in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors, meaning you’ll be able to find the perfect watering globe to fit your plant and your unique style. Plus, they are not only beautiful, but they are also functional too. With a long stem designed to sit in the soil of your planter, watering globes let gravity do the work and keep your plant’s roots appropriately moist. This makes them a must-buy for any plants that will sit on shelving units or harder-to-reach areas.

A Fabulous Planter

Many store-bought plants come in a planter already, but to save costs these are often cheap or aren’t as style-friendly. Do your plant a favor by highlighting it with a beautiful planter that you know will fit your decor. Whether you opt for a vibrant and intricate design for a pop of color, or you choose a minimalist option, a good planter can elevate your space and add that special final touch your room needs.

Plant Tags

If you aren’t willing to start small when it comes to your new plant hobby, plant tags are a must. This is particularly true if you are choosing plants in the same family or with a similar aesthetic. Plant tags can help ensure you remember the species of your burgeoning bloom long after its purchase. This way, it’s easy to get a duplicate down the road or to look up plant care techniques if you find it needs a little TLC down the line.

LED Grow Bulb

If your space doesn’t boast enough natural light, and you don’t want to pick out a low light option, an LED grow bulb can be the perfect way to ensure your favorite plant will flourish. Use a regular tabletop lamp and use this bulb to provide the perfect amount of light for your favorite bloom to grow.