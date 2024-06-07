While understanding the overall market outlook is critical for success, real estate remains a local business. Brokers representing different parts of the nation will come together to discuss how national trends and industry-wide challenges are shaking out in their respective markets, and share their strategies for safeguarding profitability in an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange being held Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register now!

The session, titled, “The Regional Perspective: The Profitability Picture Around the Country,” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 2:30-3 p.m. and will feature four industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:



Kimberly Harris Campbell

President (DMV & Southeast Region), Compass Real Estate

Chris Trapani

CEO & Founder, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

Helen Hanna Casey

CEO, Hanna Holdings Inc.

Jim Fite

CEO & President, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!

Thank you to our 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors!

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Colibri Real Estate

CoreLogic

HouseAmp

FBS Data

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

Sackcloth & Ashes

Host Sponsors

American Home Shield

Cinch Home Services

Cloze

CRS Data

EXIT Realty

Final Offer

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Luxury Presence

Milestones

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Real Grader

Realtors Property Resource®

REcolorado

ShowingTime+