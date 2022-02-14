Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group based in Bismarck, N.D. This marks the brand’s entry into the state of North Dakota.

With two offices and nearly 50 agents, the firm was responsible for approximately $120 million in sales volume last year, the company stated. The company serves two distinct markets with offices in Bismarck and Minot and is widely known for its commitment to professional development: the brokerage is home to three statewide REALTORS® of the Year, according to the company statement.

The firm is led by Broker/Owner Jan Hoge, who established the company with several partners in 2000 after many years as a successful land developer, and Associate Broker/Office Manager Kamie Ensz, who took an ownership stake in 2013. Operations manager Lane Huber rounds out the leadership team.

Located in the heart of energy country, the capital city of Bismarck boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in America. Major economic drivers include energy, health care, government and education. Bismarck offers a quiet, suburban lifestyle mixed with a small city feel.

“We are thrilled to have Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group lead our entry into North Dakota. Jan and Kamie have built a successful firm and intend to bring the company to the next level with the support of the BHGRE brand. Their focus on maximizing growth opportunities for their agents and their reputation within the community, will create a powerful platform for success,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

“As an independent firm, we were finding it challenging to piece together marketing, training and business development programs for our agents. We knew we needed a partner to fuel growth and increase our market share. With Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, we gain access to a robust suite of tools and technology while belonging to an invaluable lifestyle brand that will help differentiate ourselves in our markets. I feel confident we will be able to leverage our affiliation with the brand to help grow our company and continue to drive agent success,” said Jan Hoge, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – Alliance Group.

“We have always been known for our commitment to agent development and for our professionalism and client service. Our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate will afford us the opportunity to offer an even higher level of service and sophistication to our agents and our clients. As the very first Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate in the state, we intend to set high standards and maintain our reputation for ethics and honesty while offering even more value to the people we serve,” said Kamie Ensz, Associate Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – Alliance Group.

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.