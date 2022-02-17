Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced its popular “Mega Open House Weekend” will return on Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, 2022.



The event offers dozens of open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes, the company says, and the listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Florida.



“With current low inventory and market demand, our Mega Open House Weekend makes it possible to view several homes and neighborhoods in one weekend,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King. “For sellers, the event is an outstanding way to showcase your home to prospective buyers.”



Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page, facebook.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, and Instagram, instagram.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, to view the homes virtually during the event.



The public is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend, according to the announcement.



For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com.