JPAR Real Estate announced the launch of a new marketing and technology platform, created in partnership with kvCORE. This new platform will include several components, including:

JPAR – Connect, Powered by kvCORE: Designed for both mobile and desktop usage. The system is modeled on kvCORE’s own Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) system and will permit seamless data transition for prior kvCORE users. The platform combines client relationship management, lead generation, marketing, MLS data, predictive analytics and a lead generation suite.

CORE Present: This presentation tool will allow professionals to create listing presentations tailored to their clients. The system will leverage data from these presentations to drive actionable insights.

CORE Home: This web experience is optimized for user-friendliness. CORE Home will both guide homeowners through the homeownership lifecycle and allow JPAR professionals to better meet consumer needs.

JPAR – One-Stop Hub: This intranet combines improved functionality, new navigation tools and updated aesthetics.

“The JPAR Real Estate platform provides our brokers and sales professionals with a best-in-class technology and a marketing platform built to position the agent at the center of the transaction,” said Derek Taylor, Vice President of Product Development. “The technology has a mobile-first focus to enhance agent communications while bringing continuous value to their clients.”

