You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

The images spread across social media and broadcast by television networks out of Eastern Europe have shocked and frightened many: columns of tanks stretching dozens of miles, burnt-out cars and craters marring city streets, men and women in civilian clothes crouched behind sandbags. It is not that