The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to an analysis of the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

February’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month over month, as well as the 13-month trend.

This month, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (The Institute) reviewed whether any new trends really emerged at the stroke of midnight on December 31st, 2021—or whether it’s more likely that trends tend to slip seamlessly from one month or one year to another.

Last year the company saw some dramatic patterns emerge, causing unexpected impacts. Still, experts have been predicting that 2022 will see a calmer market with trusted trends returning…how is it possible to be this certain?

However, The Institute recognizes this does not mean that it will not keep some of the 2021 trends, or even ones created in 2020, including strong demand and inventory level impacts for luxury properties.

They analyzed what the last three to four months’ data is presenting to ascertain the type of market to possibly expect this spring.

The company also examined how the luxury market is turning over a new leaf—not so much with respect to demand and price, but through the affluent’s diversity and priority choices.

Discover in the report how the decisions of the affluent will influence the luxury real estate market in 2022, from location choice, property types, ownership and amenity choices.

Why are diversity, sustainability, and environmental issues so important within the luxury industry, and what factors may still make a real impact and/or might change the picture in 2022? The report looks at this question as well.

It is important to understand that the art of selling and buying should always include an analytical approach to truly appreciate the realities rather than just listening to the market rhetoric, the company stated.

Click here to see the Institute’s full report.