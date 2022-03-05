Launching on March 7, Drive With NAR is the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) latest value-added member benefit. Powered by REALTOR® Magazine, the new podcast offers REALTORS® fresh digital content and a wealth of information.

In Drive With NAR, two REALTORS® talk tools of the trade. “Engaging and entertaining, it’s unscripted and unlike other real estate podcasts,” says moderator and NAR chief storyteller Janelle Brevard. “This is purely peer to peer, REALTOR® to REALTOR®. Our guests share personal stories, discuss tools, techniques and strategies they’ve had success with, and give our listeners the gift of a rich and real exchange that any REALTOR® can relate to. The conversations will draw you in, hit some emotional chords, make you laugh and teach you invaluable lessons from the experiences of your colleagues. Tune in, and I promise you a stimulating and satisfying experience.”

What’s in a Name?

NAR landed on the name Drive With NAR because of its relevance for REALTORS® on three levels:

REALTORS® are always on the move, driving to showings, meeting with buyers and owners, and working in the community on behalf of their clients. Now you can take NAR along with you and make the most of your time in the car.

NAR members are motivated, talented business owners, and the new podcast speaks to that entrepreneurial drive and innovative spirit.

Drive With NAR was created to help you drive business. You’ll learn about successful strategies, relevant resources and tangible tools you can leverage to navigate your way to new business.

What Drives You?

For each episode, host Brevard chats with two REALTORS® from around the country who are at different points in their careers—from rookies to REALTORS® nearing retirement. She begins with a simple question: What drives you? “I’m looking for a song, a line from a movie or a meaningful saying that motivates my guests. It’s a fun way to get the conversation rolling, and you may even hear some singing!” says Brevard.

Next, the focus turns to what’s going on in the REALTORS®’ local markets and a discussion of the tools they’re using to address challenges, improve business or save time and money. Drive With NAR wraps up with an “in the trenches” segment in which guests share anecdotes about extraordinary experiences they’ve had in the field.

The Topics

The podcast kicks off in March with three episodes, beginning with Innovation. Our REALTOR® guests talk about how their use of technology changed during the pandemic, name the tech that has made the most difference in their business since 2020 and discuss the most promising new tech tools. The second episode explores the all-important topic of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). In a candid conversation, two brokers share how they are addressing DEI in their business and responding to the often difficult conversations of the day. Women in Real Estate rounds out the month, featuring two power players in high-end real estate—one in residential, one in commercial. Both have led their local Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and you won’t want to miss their conversation on what it takes to be a woman competing at the top of your game. Following the launch, you’ll enjoy a new episode each month—all aimed at addressing timely topics relevant to real estate professionals.

Take NAR With You on the Road

Beginning March 7, you’ll find Drive With NAR at magazine.realtor/drive or wherever you get your podcasts. Take a listen and make sure your agents tune in, too.