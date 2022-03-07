All real estate professionals know, your lead generation is only as good as the quality of your leads. Without a precise lead generation strategy intentionally targeting your ideal clients, you very well could be wasting time, effort and money catching lots of leads with little conversion.

An email drip campaign is an excellent method for weeding out the duds from potential homebuyers and sellers in your subscriber list. Utilizing email marketing platforms or a CRM such as MailChimp lets you automate email nurturing campaigns for all types of customers, no matter how far they are in your lead funnel.

Not only that, but these automated drip campaigns tend to get “4 – 10 times the response rate compared to standalone email blasts.”

If you’re still hesitant or aren’t sure how to start, here are some tips for implementing an email drip campaign for effective lead follow-up that will likely bring more clients into your office.

Personalize It

It’s easy for genuine customers to be put – off by not-so-genuine email communication. Stand out by humanizing your content in a way that shows your actual voice and personality. And there’s no more straightforward way to humanize your emails than to write how you speak.

Educate Your Audience

Educating your audience with information about real estate (or anything else that might be relevant) is a great way to provide value to your leads free of charge. This establishes you as an authority and builds trust with your community since you’re providing them with truthful information that they can utilize to their advantage — with or without you.

Segment Your Email List

Not every lead is the same. Your audience is likely varied in many ways, and you could risk burning out customers trying to stuff information into a single email that attempts to reach both ends of your spectrum of leads, or by blasting all your leads with emails intended for only a portion of them.

For example, you can segment your email list by Prospective Buyers, Prospective Sellers and Past/Closed Buyer Clients.

Focus Your Emails

Simply put, your list of potential buyers and sellers is looking for solutions to different real estate-related problems. Rather than trying to solve them all at once, focus on one problem at a time for each of your segmented audiences.

And be clear and direct about how you’re helping your client win. Too much fluff in the way will likely deter them from trusting (let alone reading) your emails.

Consistency

You can email too often, and likewise, email too little. Find a consistent email schedule to keep your community informed while staying top of mind. This develops an expectation from your audience that you must be sure to live up to, but being a consistent authority in their weekly routines will surely only help build trust with those genuinely concerned and looking for answers.

A best practice for your email campaign is never to send more than two emails a week, or you risk becoming spammy with your audience.

McKissock Learning is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing continuing education courses and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. As part of the Colibri Real Estate family of premier education brands, McKissock Learning, along with its sister schools Real Estate Express, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Gold Coast Schools, The Rockwell Institute and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career. Learn more at mckissock.com/real-estate.