ERA® Real Estate has announced that Coral Shores Realty, based in Plantation, Florida, has affiliated with its brand. The firm, which serves Southeast Florida from St. Lucie County to the Florida Keys, will now be known as Coral Shores Realty ERA Powered.

The family-owned brokerage is led by Ron Cika and his son Alex Cika. Ron Cika, who serves as principal broker, founded the firm in 2000. Alex Cika has served as managing broker since 2004. The Cikas intend to leverage their new affiliation with ERA Real Estate to recruit agents and further expand the firm throughout Florida.

“As the real estate industry continues to become increasingly competitive, we need to be able to offer our agents and clients more value,” said Ron Cika. “We knew that partnering with a well-known and respected, forward-thinking global brand like ERA Real Estate will give us the competitive edge we need to stand out among our competition. We plan to leverage ERA’s tools, technology and network to create greater efficiencies, expand our marketing and referral channels and forge lasting relationships with our clients, all of which will set us apart from the competition.

“As an ERA Powered company, we not only benefit from enhanced credibility,” said Alex Cika, “we will be able to offer an even greater level of service to our clients, further differentiating us in Southeast Florida. In addition, being part of a brand with a vast global network will help propel our local company into the international spotlight. We look forward to becoming part of ERA’s culture of collaboration.”

In addition, the firm has acquired ERA Infinity Properties based in Fort Lauderdale, which will now operate as a branch office of Coral Shores Realty ERA Powered. The newly combined operations now comprised three offices with more than 475 agents responsible for $300 million in sales volume in 2021.

Tom Stravecky, former owner of ERA Infinity Properties, will assume the role of branch manager at the Fort Lauderdale office.

“Ron and Alex are a formidable team in the Southeast Florida market, said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “Their extensive experience and deep knowledge in real estate, as well as in mortgage, title and insurance offer a complete real estate solution for their clients and a robust lead generation environment for their agents. As an ERA Powered company, they can implement ERA’s services, products and enhancements best suited for their agents to help them grow their business their way. The ERA Powered model works tremendously for companies, like Coral Shores Realty as they are able to continue with their successful operations and branding, and are now fully supported by the growth, lead generation, business consulting and marketing support that comes along with an ERA partnership.”

