Having the kitchen upgraded is a dream for many homeowners, but people often wonder how to get by without a functional kitchen for several weeks, or even months. Eating out all the time can get expensive, especially if you have a large family. Here are some tips to help you feed your family and manage your stress until your kitchen remodel is complete.

Cook Extra Before Your Kitchen Is Renovated

If you have a large freezer in your garage or basement, you can prepare extra food ahead of time. In the weeks or months before the work begins, cook foods that freeze well, then make extra and freeze the leftovers. When your kitchen is unusable, you’ll be able to reheat food in a microwave and enjoy all of your favorite meals. Be sure to label containers before you put them in the freezer.

Buy Prepared Meals and Simple Foods

You can purchase frozen meals at a grocery store, or you can pick up ready-made items, such as rotisserie chicken and pizza. Your local supermarket may sell a variety of pre-made side dishes and salads, and the total cost will probably be much less than what you would pay if you took your entire family to a restaurant or ordered takeout.

For breakfasts and lunches, keep things simple. Make sure that you have plenty of cereal, bagels, sliced bread, cold cuts and cheese, as well as simple snacks that everyone in your family enjoys.

Set Up Small Appliances in Another Location

You probably have a microwave, toaster oven and slow cooker, and you may even have a small refrigerator. You can plug in those appliances in another part of your house and use them to cook simple meals or to heat up frozen foods.

Use a Grill

If you’re having your kitchen remodeled during a time of the year when the weather is generally pleasant, you’ll probably rely a lot on your outdoor grill. You will be able to whip up a wide variety of meals that include meat and vegetables, and enjoy eating outside in the fresh air.

Dine With Family and Friends

If you have relatives or friends who live nearby, tell them that you’re planning to have your kitchen remodeled and ask if your family can have dinner with them while you’re unable to cook at home. Getting together once or twice a week can give everyone a chance to relax and reconnect. You can promise to repay the favor by inviting them to dinner at your house after the renovations are finished.

You Can Get By Without a Kitchen

Not being able to cook in your kitchen for weeks or months is not ideal, but there are ways to get by and still have healthy meals that you enjoy. Preparation is key. Make extra food ahead of time and keep things simple while having your kitchen remodeled.