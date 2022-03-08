Winter weather often leads to slip-and-fall accidents, which can result in serious injuries. Here are several ways to significantly reduce your risk of falling this winter.

Stay Inside If You Can

If you don’t have to go outdoors in snowy or icy conditions, don’t. If you know that a storm is approaching, get your grocery shopping and other errands taken care of ahead of time.

Give Yourself Traction

Don’t wear shoes or boots that are smooth on the bottom. Your footwear should have good treads for traction, as well as plenty of ankle support.

After you clear snow from your driveway and walkway, scatter salt to provide traction. That will make it easier to keep your balance when walking.

Walk Slowly and Carefully

Be careful when walking outside. Take smaller steps than you ordinarily would and waddle like a penguin. That will help you maintain your center of gravity and will reduce the likelihood that you’ll lose your balance and fall.

When exiting a vehicle in a parking lot or in your driveway, take your time and be careful. Place both feet on the ground near the car and get your footing. Don’t step away from the car too fast because you may slip and fall. If you discover that the ground is slippery, hold onto your car to keep your balance.

Use Railings and Other Supports

When walking up or down stairs in slippery conditions, always hold onto a handrail. If there are two handrails, hold onto both of them. If you find yourself slipping when walking on your driveway or walkway, hold onto something, such as your car or the side of the house, for support.

Be Careful If You’re Carrying Something

If you need to carry a bag or something else while you’re walking on a slippery surface, use extra caution. If the load is heavy or the ground is particularly slippery, it may be better to leave the bag where it is and deal with it later.

Walking while talking on a cell phone can be dangerous under any circumstances. If you’re distracted, you may trip over something that you don’t see. When the ground is snowy or icy, walking while using a cellphone is even more hazardous. Wait until you get inside.

Be Prepared for Changing Conditions

Always be careful when walking outside in the winter. As the temperature rises and falls, snow and ice can melt and refreeze. The ground may appear wet, but it may actually be covered with a layer of black ice.

Watch Out for Water Indoors

You don’t just have to worry about slip-and-fall accidents outside. Often, people enter homes and buildings with wet shoes or boots and leave puddles of water on the floor. Whenever you enter a building in the winter, be on the lookout for a wet floor.

Reduce Your Risk

Winter slip-and-fall accidents are common, but many are preventable. Be aware of the risks around you and take measures to keep yourself safe