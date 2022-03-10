The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage announces it has broken all previous records and achieved nearly $1.3 billion in sales volume for 2021. The growth in sales represents a 48% increase over the previous year.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Ashton Real Estate Group was also honored as the number one U.S. and worldwide RE/MAX team at the annual RE/MAX R4® convention held earlier this month in Las Vegas. The full list of awards includes:

1 U.S and Worldwide Transactions – Large Team

1 U.S. and Worldwide Residential Team Commissions – Large Team

1 U.S. and Worldwide Overall Team Commissions – Residential and Commercial

1 U.S. Children’s Miracle NetworkHospitals® Donations

1 Recruiter for the Nashville Region – Second Consecutive Year

“More than 3,000 clients put their trust into The Ashton Real Estate Advantage in 2021 to help them with their home buying and selling needs,” said Gary Ashton, broker/owner, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage. “Our team went into 2021 with solid expectations but did not anticipate the tremendous success we experienced throughout the year. Breaking $1 billion in sales and achieving these additional RE/MAX honors speaks volumes to the grit and determination of every agent at The Ashton Real Estate Group.”

The Ashton Real Estate Group continues to grow its agent count as well, adding 60 agents to its roster in 2021 and bringing its total agent count to 180, the company stated.

“We place tremendous importance on recruiting agents who fit our model and are looking to learn and grow,” continued Ashton. “Our agents are the reason for our success. We have a strong focus on training and want agents who are willing to invest in themselves to grow their business as part of the team.

Giving back to the Greater Nashville community is also a priority for The Ashton Real Estate Group. The brokerage is the top RE/MAX contributor to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals both in Nashville and the U.S. They also support JDRF and recently spearheaded efforts with The Tennessee Titans for the inaugural “Kicks for Kids” event, a shoe drive for children and teens in foster care.

“Our team is excited about the year ahead and we expect another busy and productive real estate season. If we can match or even exceed our previous year’s volume, that would be quite an accomplishment,” concluded Ashton.

For more information, visit NashvillesMLS.com.