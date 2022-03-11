MoveEasy has announced it is taking the next step in its evolution to become a 360-degree solution for every home-related service, with the launch of its homeowner dashboard, which simplifies home management for homeowners and real estate professionals. The company also announced partnerships with RE/MAX, Howard Hanna, and Schmidt Family of Companies, as well as an expanded relationship with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, further accelerating the growth of its platform.

“The moving process and home management over time can be a royal pain for homeowners” said MoveEasy CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy. “But it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s why we started MoveEasy—to empower real estate partners to deliver value to their clients throughout their lifetime as homeowners. Today we’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new dashboard, providing exclusive discounts on services and a dedicated concierge to ease the burden for homeowners—from their initial move to home maintenance and updates they need to make over time.”

MoveEasy’s dashboard provides homeowners with access to a growing marketplace of service providers across categories including home insurance, internet and cable providers, home protection, energy, utilities and home improvement. The new dashboard also features a built-in savings calculator to compare prices, apply exclusive discounts, and discover local contractors or service providers, the company stated.

“Our new post-move dashboard provides real estate agents with a powerful tool to differentiate and broaden the value they deliver clients while increasing client referrals and repeat business,” notes Ganapathy. “Now for the first time ever, agents have a fully integrated platform to stay in touch with clients old and new at any point throughout their lifetime as a homeowner.”

Building on its enterprise relationships with Century 21, Realty ONE Group, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, which uses the MoveEasy platform to power its Forever Concierge service, MoveEasy also announces national partnerships with RE/MAX, Howard Hanna, and Schmidt Family of Companies. Each partner will utilize MoveEasy’s new dashboard and concierge platform on a white-label basis with their clients with their own unique branding. In total, MoveEasy’s platform is supporting more than 100,000 agents, with more than a million homeowners now having access to MoveEasy’s dashboard through real estate partners, according to the company.

“Our goal has always been to deliver value to our franchise network clients across their entire journey and lifetime as homeowners,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We’re excited to further build on our partnership with MoveEasy. The launch of their new homeowner dashboard enhances our Forever Concierge service powered by MoveEasy and creates stronger engagement and loyalty with clients.”

The new homeowner dashboard further builds on what is perhaps MoveEasy’s most unique feature: a dedicated lifetime concierge. With a simple call or text, homeowners can outsource the mundane tasks associated with moving such as sitting on hold with utility and cable companies. The concierge service will also help to manage subscriptions with service providers, or even search for better deals to save homeowners money.

In addition to providing real estate agents with an invaluable tool to stay engaged with current and past clients, they can also leverage contextual insights available through the dashboard to deliver even more value to clients.

For example, if a client is replacing a roof, the platform will not only assist with discovering contractors. It will also recognize how that project may impact the cost of other services such as home insurance, and automatically surface new insurance quotes to save the homeowner money. If the client needs a new appliance, the dashboard can tell them if their home warranty covers it, and seamlessly allow them to file a claim.

Investor funding announcement

MoveEasy is also announcing $3.5M in funding from investors, including New Valley Ventures, Breaktrail Ventures, Loud Capital and Pete Kight. The new capital will be used to accelerate the expansion of its platform into new categories, the company stated.

MoveEasy continues to build momentum with hundreds of service providers and partner integrations being added to its homeowner dashboard every month. Notable platform partners at launch include direct integrations with AT&T, Front Door and Travelers Insurance, among many others. MoveEasy will also be adding additional energy, solar and home warranty providers to its platform in early 2022.

The flexibility of the platform also allows real estate partners to add preferred vendors that homeowners can view live within minutes on the dashboard. The platform also includes a “My Next Move” feature, which allows clients to alert their agent or broker when they’re ready to move again.

For more information, visit http://www.moveeasy.com.