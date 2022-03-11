For Elizabeth Riley, owner and team leader of Austin, Texas-based Luxe Property Group, brokered by eXp Realty, there’s nothing more important than making sure the process of buying or selling a home is as seamless as possible for clients.

With 100% of her business coming from referrals, leveling up client service by providing solutions that will net clients top dollar and get them the most opportunities is critical, especially in today’s competitive market.

But with a seemingly endless amount of tools and products to choose from, making a decision can often be overwhelming.

According to Riley, however, all signs point to Curbio—the leading home improvement company for REALTORS® and their clients. Offering a fast, effortless process to repair and update homes before they go on the market or under contract, Curbio also defers payment for any work until closing.

“Working for a forward-thinking, tech-forward company, the leadership team at eXp Realty is always thinking about what they can do to raise the bar of professionalism among agents,” says Riley. “Any time the company finds a need, they fill it,” she adds.

And while the Austin market is moving swiftly, with many houses being sold quickly in their current condition, Riley is looking forward to a slower market so that more of her clients can take advantage of everything Curbio has to offer.

“As the market slows down, I’m looking forward to being able to present Curbio’s pre-listing renovation solution to clients when it makes sense for their unique situation,” says Riley, who goes on to explain that the options provided by the concierge solution are one of the biggest benefits associated with the longstanding partnership.

“More often than not, sellers don’t have the extra equity to take on a bathroom renovation or painting project,” says Riley. “The great thing about Curbio is that it provides them with options where they can step back and say, ‘Okay, we can sell like this, or we’re going to get beat up during the negotiation with buyers.’ Now, the seller has a lot more control as to the end result,” explains Riley.

“We’re giving them a solution they didn’t have before without going to the bank or taking out a line of credit,” she adds.

Drilling down even further, Riley notes that the partnership with Curbio is a true extension of her team.

“Working with Curbio makes us look more professional and responsive to the needs of the industry. With Curbio by our side, we’re able to offer more of a one-stop shop, providing trusted, vetted and knowledgeable professionals to tackle any and all home improvement needs,” notes Riley, who encourages those not currently utilizing Curbio to explore what the company has to offer.

“Everyone I’ve encountered at Curbio has been a delight,” concludes Riley. “The bar has been set high with eXp, so if Curbio wasn’t upholding everything they told us they’d do, there wouldn’t be a partnership. We only partner with companies that are doing great things and have a great reputation, and it’s been a great experience all around.”

