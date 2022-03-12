RISMedia is excited to announce new sessions and speakers confirmed for its 33rd Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held for the first time at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 6-8, 2022.

Early-bird pricing—more than 25% off the regular price—is still available for a limited time, and offers access to all networking events, including RISMedia’s esteemed Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.

REGISTER NOW

RISMedia is working closely with real estate’s leaders to develop a comprehensive educational agenda taking place over the two-and-a-half-day event. Here are just a few of the newly confirmed sessions:

Opening Address/Keynote Presentation: The State of Real Estate

Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, will deliver this important look at the current landscape for residential real estate, what to expect heading into the 4th quarter, and how things might change in 2023.

Don’t miss these great sessions too:

The Evolution of the Listing Portals: Identifying and Confronting New Threats

In it for the Long Haul? Evaluating the Staying Power of Your Business Model

Living With the Inventory Shortage: How to Overcome the Scarcity Mindset

The 2022 Vote: How a Changing Political Landscape May Affect Your Business

Reinventing Your Leadership Strategy for Maximum Impact

Leaning into Affiliated Services – Now More Than Ever

The Power of Collaboration

Bringing the MLS/Brokerage Relationship Into the Future

The Tech Edge: The Innovations That Really Matter to Your Business

Growth Strategies: Brokers Share Secrets of Successful M&As

Getting Past Short-Term Thinking: Educating Agents on Your Value Proposition

Next-Gen Leaders

Redefining Luxury: What Really Matters to Today’s High-end Homebuyer

The Consolidation Craze: Cause for Concern or a Great Opportunity?

“Thanks to the dedication and involvement of more than 100 of the industry’s top brokerage decision-makers who assisted in the formation of this year’s agenda, our presenters will be addressing the most critical issues and greatest opportunities facing today’s brokerage firms and industry leaders,” says RISMedia president & CEO, John Featherston. “Dozens of real estate’s top brokers, thought leaders, experts and coaches will deliver a powerful line-up of educational sessions.”

Just a few of these dynamic leaders include:

Christy Budnick , CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dermot Buffini , CEO, Buffini & Company

, CEO, Buffini & Company Stephanie Anton , President, Corcoran Affiliates

, President, Corcoran Affiliates Brian Donnellan , President and CEO, Bright MLS

, President and CEO, Bright MLS Kuba Jewgieniew , Founder and CEO, Realty ONE Group

, Founder and CEO, Realty ONE Group Ken Trepeta, President and Executive Director, RESPRO

President and Executive Director, RESPRO George Slusser, Partner, WAV Group/M&A Advisory Division

Many more speakers will be announced soon.

“Washington, D.C., in an election year, provides a unique and powerful setting to bring our industry’s finest leaders together,” says Featherston. “Informative, thought-provoking educational sessions, combined with ample networking opportunities to rekindle and create business relationships, sets this event apart from all others in the industry.”

Moving the professional networking event to Washington, D.C., enables RISMedia to welcome a greater number of industry executives, explains Featherston. The location change also allows attendees to take advantage of an exclusive and convenient venue, with RISMedia’s full agenda of educational and networking opportunities taking place onsite. Special negotiated pricing for accommodations at the Mayflower further enhances the event’s value for attendees.

“The best brokerage, MLS, mortgage finance, association, technology and service-provider leaders will once again make the CEO & Leadership Exchange the must-attend real estate event of the year,” says Featherston.

For more details and information on registering for RISMedia’s 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange, please visit www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/.

2022 RISMedia CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors include:

Title Sponsor

Bank of America

Diamond Sponsors

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate|

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Century 21 Real Estate

Corcoran

Curbio

Elm Street Technology

ERA Real Estate

Homes.com | Homesnap

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

National Association of REALTORS®

Rocket Mortgage

Zillow

Host Sponsors