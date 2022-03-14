Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its expansion in the West with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hake Realty. Located in Worland, Wyoming, the addition marks the firm’s fifth network company in the state, and follows the brand’s recent expansion in North Carolina, Washington and Colorado.

The brokerage is co-owned by Nikki and James Donahue. The couple of 17 years and their team of 13 agents will continue to serve the commercial, residential and farm and ranch real estate market in Washakie County and the surrounding regions as Hake Realty has since 1915.

“It was important for me to make this announcement during Women’s History Month,” said Nikki Donahue. “Today, women represent the industry majority in the United States, making up 67% of realtors. With a powerful female figure like Christy Budnick, we will continue to open many doors for women in this field.”

“The historic core of the Worland area and its surrounding areas is what makes this market prime for growth,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of BHHS. “Nikki and James have established a successful company that has set an industry standard in their area and we are delighted to have Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hake Realty as a part of the brand’s global network.”

With their brand transition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hake Realty agents will continue to be a small-town business but will now be supported by the resources and technology of a global brand to better service clients.

“Our mission has always been to create a network of professionals that set the standard in the industry,” said James Donahue. “Aligning with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will allow us to further meet this goal. We believe everyone deserves million-dollar service and the value of the renowned brand’s monumental global network and robust marketing resources will allow us to take our client experience to the next level.”

The brokerage has 13 agents and three offices with plans for continued growth, the company stated.

For more information visit https://www.bhhshakerealty.com/.