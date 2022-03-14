If you have aspirations to list your home early this spring, giving yourself ample time to prepare your home is critical for a quick sale.

Find the Right Real Estate Agent for You

In the luxury home market, it’s essential to work with an agent who is deeply versed in the high-end market and can guide you every step of the way.

Inspect Your Home’s Bones

With the help of your real estate agent, conduct an honest, thorough inspection of your house to make the strategic updates and repairs that will maximize your home’s value.

Declutter and Deep Clean

Be ruthless in the items you intend to keep and move to a new home. Once the home is decluttered, bring in a deep cleaning service to focus on the forgotten areas of the home.

Assess the Curb Appeal

Ensure that your front door, mailbox, outdoor lighting and hardscaping are all in excellent condition.

Stage the Home and Take Professional Photographs

Once the home has been organized and cleaned, your real estate agent should enlist the services of a professional stager and photographer.