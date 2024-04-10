Just what is a “seller’s market” and how does this truly impact your sellers and buyers? In today’s market you may be surprised that the traditional concepts might not quite be so black and white. Knowing and understanding the implications of this non-traditional seller’s market is likely to make a critical difference in how to work more effectively with your affluent customers.

The market status is typically defined by the following supply versus demand explanation. “A seller’s market occurs when there are more potential buyers than homes available for sale. A buyer’s market occurs when there is a surplus of homes compared to potential buyers. And a balanced market occurs where neither party has an advantage, and the number of buyers falls in line with the supply of homes available for sale.”

The key characters of a seller’s market include:

Low inventory

High demand

Rapid sales

Rising prices

Seller-friendly terms

This means that a seller’s market is characterized by conditions that favor sellers over buyers, creating an environment where sellers can typically achieve favorable outcomes in terms of pricing and sales terms. However, the reality of the last year has shown us that while the luxury real estate sector may still statistically be considered a seller’s market, in general it has not felt this way for either buyers or sellers. The reason is that key characteristic trends have been less than typical.

Low inventory levels have not been caused by a result of rapid sales, but rather are still depleted from the pandemic years coupled with sellers hesitating to list due to high interest rates and economic concerns. Pent-up demand is still high, but buyers are also hesitating, either waiting for interest rates or prices to decrease – or both. Prices may still be increasing, but they are doing so at a much slower rate, and negotiation terms have become less one-sided in favor of the seller.

It is critical for a luxury professional to understand why perception and reality can differ not just at a national level but why they are even more likely to be contradictory at the local level. Here are some potential reasons:

Buyer behavior

Currently buyer expectations are having a big impact on the luxury market. If local inventory consists of property types that are not in high demand this can create the perception that properties are not selling. Equally, there could be more preference for certain neighborhoods or property features while buyers are being more cautious in other areas and amenity choices which could see perceptions moving in opposite directions at the same time.

Property type

The dynamics of a seller’s market can differ depending on the type of property. For example, single-family homes might be in high demand, creating a seller’s market, while condominiums or luxury properties may not experience the same level of demand.

Seasonal trends

Real estate markets can be influenced by seasonal trends, with certain times of the year experiencing higher or lower demand. If it’s currently a slower season for real estate activity, the market may not feel as strongly in favor of sellers.

Economic factors

Economic conditions, such as job growth, interest rates and consumer confidence can impact the real estate market. If economic indicators are less favorable, it could dampen buyer demand and make the market feel less like a seller’s market.

Perception vs reality

Sometimes the perception of market conditions may not align with the actual data. Sellers might have unrealistic expectations about pricing or the speed of sales, leading them to perceive the market differently, especially if they are only looking at listing prices and do not have access to sold price or days on market data.

Local regulations and policies

Local regulations, such as zoning laws or restrictions on development, can influence housing supply and demand dynamics, affecting the perception of whether it’s a seller’s market.

In summary, various factors, including regional variations, property type, economic conditions and perception, can influence whether it feels like a seller’s market despite prevailing market conditions indicating otherwise.

