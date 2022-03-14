Stellar MLS, the nation’s third-largest MLS, announced its plans to reimagine the offer- management experience. Collaborating with SkySlope, Stellar MLS will co-create the industry’s first offer-management system to integrate into MLS and broker platforms.

As both companies start the ideation process, Stellar MLS and SkySlope’s commitment to customer experience excellence will guide the platform’s functionality and help bring to market an integrated platform widely accessible to the real estate tech ecosystem. Stellar MLS’s launch of Stellar Central will be the industry’s first offer-management platform that will seamlessly integrate into a dedicated MLS workspace for agents and brokers.

“With the launch of Stellar Central this Spring, we have created a workspace designed to localize tools and resources to help our customers efficiently run their business,” said Merri Jo Cowen, Stellar MLS CEO. “We are honored to be working alongside SkySlope to add a new offer management tool into our workspace that will help listing agents navigate multiple offer scenarios and provide buyers agents an effective way to send offers.”

“Stellar MLS is on the ground floor with us as we pioneer a new solution that will empower agents and enable them to identify the most competitive, desirable offers for their clients,” said Tyler Smith, SkySlope CEO. “No more searching through emails or manually organizing offers into spreadsheets. This new platform will put offer information right at their fingertips— where they can review, select, compare and share offers with clients all in one place.”

With an aggressive technology roadmap for 2022, Stellar MLS remains focused on achieving a broker and agent-centric service model. The collaboration between Stellar MLS and SkySlope aims to transform how agents manage multiple offers.