Tyler Nguyen & Associates, part of The Fine Living Group at eXp since 2021, announced that real estate agent Jay Vu has joined their expanding team.

“We are proud to welcome an energetic and dedicated agent like Jay Vu to our team,” said Jon Lahey, team leader of the Fine Living Group at eXp. “Jay adds a fresh perspective and a great deal of talent to the Virginia team, and we are eager to witness all that he achieves.”

Vu serves homebuyers and sellers in the Northern Virginia, D.C. and Maryland area. He was drawn to the Fine Living Group’s knowledge of and experience within the real estate market around the D.C. area.

“The Fine Living Group brings a tremendous value of training to members in terms of experience in generating leads, marketing our brand and also bringing the most value to our client,” said Vu. “I’m looking forward to improving my skills and also learning from one of the real estate teams in the region.”

Lahey moved The Fine Living Group to eXp’s cloud-based brokerage in 2021 to support his vision of expanding his team nationwide and around the globe. The group has since grown to 55 agents working coast to coast in California, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Georgia and New York. Lahey employs a business model centered on a six-step system that utilizes a dedicated support team, influential marketing techniques and his own technology to give agents more time to focus on providing the best customer experience.

“Motivation and honesty are the foundation for my business,” said Lahey. “These attributes have helped me build a successful team, so my agents can create lasting experiences for our clients.”

To learn more, visit www.thefinelivinggroup.com or www.teamtylernguyen.com.