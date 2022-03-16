ERA Real Estate is celebrating 50 years of global residential real estate franchising this year, marking the event with a look back at the company’s history of collaboration, innovation and growth, the company stated. The company issued the following historic overview.

For half a century, the ERA brand has been at the forefront of the global real estate industry, helping fuel the growth and success of its affiliated companies and agents. ERA Real Estate has been the force behind a growing network of real estate entrepreneurs across the world, earning the distinction of being the first real estate franchise to expand internationally with the launch of ERA Japan in 1981. The brand also pioneered the flexible branding model, offering companies the option of capitalizing on ERA’s brand recognition with its classic branding or retaining the brand equity they’ve built in their local markets with its unique Powered by ERA branding model.

Since the beginning, the ERA brand has continued to take a bold approach to innovation, developing and offering enhanced technology solutions, tools and automated marketing programs to help give ERA affiliated real estate professionals a clear competitive advantage. The ERA network was the first national real estate brand to offer home warranties in 1973, the first to post listings online and the first to roll out an internet site in 1996. In addition, ERA Real Estate is notably the first national real estate brand to offer a guaranteed home sale program with the introduction of ERA Sellers Security Plan in 1980.

The ERA brand has also been in tune with the evolving needs of consumers, resulting in the introduction of TextERA. One of the brand’s most popular and effective lead generation tools, TextERA capitalizes on mobile technology, allowing potential clients to immediately access the listing agent, pricing and details about a property by texting a code on ERA property signs. Most recently, ERA Real Estate announced its affiliates will now have access to the MoxiWorks product technology suite, providing a powerful agent and consumer experience platform and CRM designed exclusively for the real estate industry.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 39,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates worldwide across the United States and in 33 other countries and territories, with nearly 35 affiliates that have been with the brand for more than 40 years. Named one of 2021’s top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, ERA Real Estate was recognized for its continued momentum, adding multiple new companies, expanding its international footprint by welcoming a master franchise in Paraguay marking the ERA network’s first expansion in South America and renewing many long-time affiliate contracts.

ERA Real Estate will kick off its milestone birthday at its global conference, Fuel 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., from March 18-20, recognizing the brand’s dedication to helping its dynamic network transform their businesses. The brand will celebrate five decades of culture, collaboration, and connections throughout the conference, including a 50th birthday party celebration and the ERA Cares Across Communities Volunteer Challenge.

“ERA Real Estate’s 50th birthday is a milestone to reflect on the brand’s innovative history and exciting future,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “ERA has always been a brand of firsts, pioneering new business models and technology to push the industry forward. Since 1972, the real estate industry has seen incredible change: new competitive, financial and consumer dynamics that have transformed the way we do business. ERA’s collaborative culture and dedication to local communities have enabled our network to thrive over the past 50 years, and will be at the center of ERA’s success in the decades to come.”

