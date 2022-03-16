Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services (MLS), has announced the addition of the Central Illinois Board of REALTORS® (CIBR) as an association partner.

CIBR joins 15 other REALTOR® associations in Illinois which contract with MRED to provide MLS and real estate-related services. This partnership adds CIBR’s 575 agents to nearly 50,000 real estate professionals who already rely on MRED’s connectMLS. That network includes 43 Illinois counties, including those in the Chicago area, the organization stated.

“MRED will provide CIBR members better visibility and opportunities to work with real estate professionals in Illinois,” said CIBR association executive, Paul Brown. “We are excited for the benefits MRED will provide to our brokerages and their clients.”

CIBR serves 15 central Illinois counties, covering more than 450,000 residents in 19,000 households across 22,000 housing units.

“MRED is thrilled to extend our robust array of products and services to CIBR’s members,” said MRED president and CEO, Rebecca Jensen. “As MRED grows, we pride ourselves in making sure we recognize what makes local markets special and we work with them to address their unique needs. CIBR’s members are an important part of the MRED family, and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

For more information, visit MREDLLC.com.