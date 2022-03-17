Two of @properties’ largest affiliates are joining Christie’s International Real Estate, the company announced. @properties locations in Detroit and Dallas will become a part of the global luxury real estate network, both rebranding to @properties Christie’s International Real Estate. The move follows the acquisition of Christie’s International Real Estate by @properties in December 2021.

The affiliation gives @properties Christie’s International Real Estate agents in Detroit and Dallas access to a luxury brokerage network with member firms in nearly 50 countries and territories, special marketing partnerships and referral opportunities with Christie’s.

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate Detroit launched in February 2021, as @properties’ first affiliate. Prior to signing on, principals Eric Walstrom and Alex Irrer built Alexander Real Estate into the number one brokerage firm in Detroit’s downtown market and the number one broker for new construction and adaptive-reuse developments, the company stated. Since joining @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, the brokerage firm has grown to 67 agents in offices in Detroit and the upscale suburb of Birmingham. Walstrom and Irrer are projecting 2022 sales volume of $500 million, up from $100 million in 2020, the year before they signed on with @properties.

In Dallas, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate has grown from a two-person start-up in July 2021 to a 40-agent firm on pace to sell $150 million in 2022. Backed by the Jerry Jones family, owners of the Dallas Cowboys, and led by partners Jerry Mooty Jr., Piper Young and Marjan Wolford, the brokerage has emerged as one of the fastest-growing luxury real estate agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. A second office, in Frisco, is opening soon.

“As leaders in luxury real estate in their respective markets, we’re thrilled to welcome our Detroit and Dallas franchises into the Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate network,” said Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. “With this affiliation, their local expertise, and @properties’ best-in-class technology, I have no doubt that these two brokerages will be well-positioned for continued success.”