The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) announced that Cerita Battles, managing director, head of Community & Affordable Lending, JPMorgan Chase, will chair the organization’s 2022 Corporate Board of Governors.

She will serve with co-chair Sara Rodriguez, the immediate past president of the National Board of Directors.

“We are blessed to have Cerita lead the NAHREP Corporate Board of Governors,” said 2021 NAHREP president, Sara Rodriguez. “Cerita’s many years of respected leadership and successes in expanding homeownership and generational wealth will steward the NAHREP legacy for a new generation.”

At JP Morgan Chase, Battles is responsible for development, implementation and execution of innovative sales, product and pricing strategies to help address historic barriers to homeownership among minority and low-to-moderate income customers and communities.

The Corporate Board of Governors (CBOG) is comprised of executives from NAHREP’s top corporate partners, major trade associations and civil rights organizations. The Corporate Board provides industry and practitioner insights on the Hispanic real estate market, analyzes business opportunities for NAHREP’s corporate partners and advises the organization on housing policy.

For more information, please visit http://nahrep.org.