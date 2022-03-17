As a manager, team leader or broker, your number one task is to help, support and lead your agents’ weekly and daily success. Yes, you also help with contract questions, but your primary job is to drive listings, sales and revenue.

How effective are you at impacting your agents’ listing and sales success? Do you add value in a way that helps them grow their business? Training, coaching and developing your agents is a great way to be impactful, and this will be your best retention and recruiting strategy. Here are five proven ways to communicate value and impact your agents’ success to drive listings and sales:

Be a sales-driven manager. Get rid of the admin duties and focus on your agents’ listing and sales activities. Every time you see them, ask them what they’re working on. Leave the admin duties for your administrative support staff to handle. Focus on increasing sales efforts for your team, and amazing things will happen. Have monthly goals for listings and sales, and share them with your sales team. Not having a goal means that you’re willing to see “what happens” instead of “making it happen” with purpose and intention. Make it a point to communicate your goals to your agents so they know where the office is going. When they know that you have goals, they will want to achieve their own. Hold training workshops to coach agents on how to use your exclusive marketing tools. Your agents need to hear things seven times, seven different ways to retain the information you’re sharing with them. Hold a hands-on workshop to show them how to use your exclusive technology tools to create more listing and buyer opportunities. Plan and deliver impactful sales meetings that add value. Agents need direction, motivation and recognition. They get that at sales meetings, so leverage these meetings to drive sales. Eliminate admin announcements and focus on how to increase listing and buyer opportunities for your team. Engage with your agents daily and weekly. Make it a point to communicate with your agents daily, or at least once a week. Your leadership and connection will create powerful and positive relationships, communicating to them that you care about their business results and success.

Implementing these strategies will take your leadership skills to the next level and create a winning sales team that’s looking to you for guidance, direction, support, sales skill improvement, recognition and more.