Corcoran Global Living (CGL) has announced that Michael Zelina and his sales associates will be joining the firm’s operation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zelina was the broker, owner and co-founder of Red Luxury Real Estate, Marketing & Productions, a hybrid company that embodied both a luxury boutique brokerage and a marketing agency.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Michael and his team to the Corcoran Global Living family,” said Michael Mahon, chief executive officer of CGL. “Their experience in the top echelon of the market, the polished image that they’ve crafted, and the energy, enthusiasm and vision that they bring to furthering growth in the luxury sector aligns perfectly with the goals and trajectory of Corcoran Global Living.”

Red Luxury was co-founded by Michael Zelina and Leah Marie Monroe four years ago. Through the new partnership, Zelina and his sales team will move the brokerage side of the operation to CGL, while Red Luxury Marketing & Production Studios will continue on as an independent, full-service media agency.

“To be presented with an opportunity to join forces with like-minded power players of the industry was a no-brainer,” said Zelina. “The foundation of CGL’s philosophy is built off a mindset that proudly states, ‘power of the big with the heart of the small.’ We couldn’t have said it any better ourselves. We’re humbled and honored to transition our brokerage into Corcoran Global Living, offering our VIP clients worldwide syndication with a local and domestic network that is beyond impressive.”

“Corcoran Global Living’s philosophy and Red Luxury’s passion seamlessly aligned,” said Monroe. “Those that empower, rather than limit, understand that you receive far more than you give by simply allowing talent to soar. The formula for success is to supercharge all intentions, genuinely and authentically. The leadership at CGL certainly embodies this big picture, forward-thinking culture.”

Zelina’s global luxury marketing is further amplified by CGL’s exclusive membership in the Board of Regents of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for the Greater Las Vegas area. Each Regent member represents a defined territory and serves as a leading authority within that territory. Holding more territories than any other member, CGL is also the select representative in Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino Counties, coastal communities from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Los Angeles County and in seven of the nine Bay Area counties within Northern California.

To learn more, visit CorcoranGL.com.