You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

Mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 3.9% compared from a year ago, according to the lates Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for February 2022, released last week. Compared to January 2022, applications decreased by 1%, which does not include