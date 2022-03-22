Corcoran Global Living has announced the launch of its education department. Members include Susan Wigler, Carol Prigan and Mikki Cardoza.

Susan Wigler and Carol Prigan have partnered for several years on executive coaching, training, leadership development, management consulting, live events, public speaking, team building, corporate training and educational consulting, the company stated. Prigan was recently honored by Columbus REALTORS® as its 2021 Joseph L. MacKinnon Instructor of the Year Award for her commitment to professionalism and advanced education.

Cardoza memorably took her licensing exam on September 11, 2001, as an adjunct to her career teaching in public schools. She found the new career path so rewarding, she left the public school system to fully focus on education in the real estate sector, the company said. Cardoza has an Administrative Credential for Educational Leadership and ran a successful multi-office brokerage until joining CGL.

“Bringing our expertise to Corcoran Global Living is an opportunity that will benefit all of us in achieving success, in staying on top of the game, and advancing the goal of customer satisfaction,” commented Susan Wigler. “It’s an exciting time to be in the real estate business, and to be a part of CGL’s phenomenal growth.”

The main goal of the new department will be to provide a training curriculum and coaching that show agents how to define their goals and guide them to reach those goals by working smarter, not harder, according to the company. The team will also assist agents in creating a sustainable business through whatever challenges that may arise in the real estate market.

“Having worked with Carol and Susan before, I am pleased to add their experience and talent to our own. We are pleased that Susan will lead our overall education and coaching. Carol will be assisting our education endeavors as well as our overall company operations. I am also thrilled to have Mikki in her new role as director of education for California,” remarked Matthew Borland, chief operations officer for Corcoran Global Living. “We are committed to offering the best in industry education and coaching.”

To learn more about the education and coaching that CGL offers, visit https://www.bewithcgl.com/.