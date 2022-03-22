Atlanta-based proptech company MooveGuru secured $5 million in equity in its latest round of funding from Victorum Capital and two other undisclosed parties. This means the company has now raised a total of $8.6 million, according to a release sent this week.

MooveGuru and its brands YourHomeHub and HomeKeeper have expanded its network to more than 320,000 real estate agents, including signing exclusive deals with ERA Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, and others. What’s more, the company has onboarded more than 110,000 Keller Williams agents onto its network and boasts vendor relationships with RE/MAX and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“We own our home professionals network and that helps us maintain customer satisfaction with the consumer,” said Scott Oakley, CEO and founder of MooveGuru. “Some other platforms use a third party. Honestly, I wouldn’t want the consumer in the hands of a third party where you cannot control the experience.”

MooveGuru just launched YourHomeHub, an “everything home” platform that allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home.

