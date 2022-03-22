The new year is in high gear, and your prospecting should be as well. While we hear almost weekly how many agents are fearful of prospecting, the truth is that it’s the heart of what keeps your business in business. That said, let’s tackle one aspect of prospecting that can stop agents in their tracks: prejudging leads.

We see it all the time. Agents look at a lead and come up with all the reasons in the world not to call them. “They just bought five years ago.” “They might already be listed.” “They won’t like me.” Or the one that elicits a longer coaching conversation: “I haven’t been in touch, so I don’t have the right to call.”

Sound familiar? Here’s the advice that my business partner Darryl Davis and I give: Never kill off a possibility. Every phone number could generate something, even if that something is just an opportunity to serve another person.

Why We Self-Sabotage

Charles F. Glassman, medical doctor turned healthcare coach, once said: “You can’t imagine just how much believing in negative thoughts is affecting your life…until you stop.” Self-sabotage is something we can all fall victim to, and it often stems from our subconscious fear that we don’t deserve to be successful.

American author Steven Pressfield shared the following notion in terms of why we hold ourselves back: “When we are succeeding, when we begin to overcome our self-doubt and self-sabotage, when we are advancing in our craft and evolving to a higher level—that’s when panic strikes. When we experience panic, it means that we’re about to cross a threshold. We’re poised on the doorstep of a higher plane.” That higher plane is your Next Level. Lean into it, not away from it.

What Might Happen If You Call Them?

You might succeed. You might discover that they want to move closer to their grandkids, they have a job that requires a move or they want to take advantage of the market. You might even discover that you are exactly the resource they need to make a great real estate decision.

You might not, of course, but you’ll never have an opportunity to serve them if you don’t call. Not calling guarantees that your business won’t grow, and your relationships won’t build. That’s the opposite of what you want, right? So don’t kill off possibilities. Believe in those leads and make those calls.