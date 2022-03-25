RE/MAX sold over 1,000 franchises and renewed more than 1,100 brokerages in 2021, the company has announced. In an especially active fourth quarter, nearly 450 of the 1,000 new franchises were sold between October and December. The company also announced during the recent 2022 RE/MAX R4® Convention in Las Vegas, RE/MAX agents closed more than 2 million total transaction sides last year.

Peter Luft, RE/MAX vice president of Franchise Sales, said the 2021 results demonstrate how well the brand attracts growth-minded broker/owners and then supports them once they join the network.

“The fact that so many entrepreneurs want to be part of RE/MAX says a lot about the incredible value delivered by the brand every day. These numbers are possible only because the RE/MAX network has a rock-solid foundation and a world-class value proposition,” said Luft. “RE/MAX is committed to its affiliates. In today’s ever-changing real estate environment, staying current on education, technology and consumer preferences is essential, and the RE/MAX network provides the resources for broker/owners and their agents to do just that.”

Lynn Snyder, broker/owner RE/MAX Platinum, one of the company’s new franchises, said she recently moved from a local independent to open her own brokerage under the RE/MAX brand because of her passion for working with real estate teams and the significance of aligning with a highly recognizable and international brand. Snyder said joined the RE/MAX network with hopes the brand would contribute to her office’s growth.

“I’m successfully attracting agents and they see there’s something great happening here,” said Snyder. “I have it in me to recruit and run a brokerage, but the RE/MAX network provides me with the support I need through educational resources and strong brand recognition.”

Six weeks into its 50th year, the company, is focused on going bigger on real estate teams—offering specialized educational opportunities through a new agreement with a premier team coaching company. It’s also integrating and streamlining the RE/MAX suite of technology resources and products.

