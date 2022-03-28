Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty was recognized recently with the Berkshire Elite Circle Award, honoring the top companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, the company has announced. The Northeast Florida real estate firm ranks No. 23 among all BHHS brokerages in its global network based on total GCI (Gross Commission Income), the firm stated.

The award was presented at Sales Convention 2022, an annual gathering of BHHS real estate professionals, held this year in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We are honored to receive this recognition alongside some of the most successful and prestigious real estate brokerages,” said Kevin Waugaman, CEO of BHHS Florida Network Realty. “We appreciate our hardworking and dedicated team of Realtors, Brokers, employees and our wonderful clients who helped us achieve this recognition.”

BHHS Florida Network Realty became a member of the network in 2014. Founded in 1988, the firm has earned numerous top company awards including the Gibraltar and Elite Circle awards every year for the past 29 years.

More than 5,000 professionals from around the world including a team of 65 Realtors from Northeast Florida attended the sales convention. The event offered opportunities to attend educational sessions, discuss market trends and gain insight from leading speakers including BHHS CEO Christy Budnick, formerly CEO of BHHS Florida Network Realty.

For more information, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.