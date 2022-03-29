Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Choice based in Bemidji, Minn., which expands the brand’s service area into Northern Minnesota.

Originally founded in 1958, the company is led by Doug and Jeri Fuller, who became owners in 2006. Doug Fuller entered real estate in 2000 after working for the American Cancer Society and serving three terms as a state representative in the Minnesota Legislature. Jeri Fuller started her career as a teacher before obtaining her real estate license in 1998.

With a focus on residential and lake shore properties in addition to commercial, multi-family, lake lots and acreage sales, the firm serves Bemidji and the surrounding areas which include Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake, Park Rapids and Walker.

Bemidji is a growing regional retail, education, and tourism center in Northern Minnesota. The city is the largest commercial center between Grand Forks and Duluth, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota, and attracts people from the surrounding areas. Bemidji is also the self-proclaimed “curling capital” of the United States and home to the original statue of American folk hero Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox.

“Doug and Jeri Fuller are well-known and respected in the Bemidji business community for their steadfast support and commitment to their agents and the professional growth of everyone on their team,” said Sherry Chris, president & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “This unmatched level of support will be enhanced by their affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate as agents take advantage of the brand’s powerful business-building tools and industry-leading technology. We are excited to expand the brand’s presence in Minnesota and look forward to supporting the firm’s continued success.”

“Over the course of our 20 years in real estate, we have learned to fully appreciate the benefits of a strong trusted brand partnership to fuel growth,” said Doug Fuller, broker/co-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Choice. “While the powerful lifestyle brand awareness is a strong hallmark of the value proposition, Jeri and I are deeply impressed with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s incredible momentum and continuous efforts to ‘Be Better.’ We are thrilled to partner with a brand that will help drive the success of our agents and support of our expansion efforts.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.