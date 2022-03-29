ERA® Real Estate has announced its Circle of Success Award recipients, recognizing brokerages and affiliated agents for their outstanding accomplishments, commitment to service and professional triumphs. The announcement came during the Fuel 2022 annual conference, held in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are immensely proud of our ERA® affiliated companies and agents who have continued to grow their businesses and achieve great success this past year. Their dedication, commitment, passion and desire to provide the best service to their clients exemplifies how the ERA network has continued to move our industry forward for over five decades,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “At ERA® Real Estate, we take great pride in providing our community of real estate professionals with best-in-class resources, tools and programs to help them reach and exceed their goals. We are thrilled to celebrate our 2021 Circle of Success winners and their continued commitment to excellence.”

Highlights from the 2021 ERA Circle of Success Awards include:

Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company – ERA Team VP Real Estate (Chautauqua, New York)

ERA Team VP Real Estate, led by broker/owner, William “Bill” Soffel, has served their clients and communities for over 25 years. Named after Gene Francis, the late ERA® Real Estate co-founder and Executive Vice President, the Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company is the highest honor an ERA-affiliated company can receive. In 2021, ERA Team VP Real Estate ranked in the Top 15 among the ERA network with 1,584 transactions, equating to more than $290 million in sales volume. Further, the company is a three-time finalist for this award in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

ERA Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership – ERA King Real Estate (Anniston, Alabama)

ERA King Real Estate invests in its local community by providing charitable support through volunteering time, fundraising and providing resources to worthy causes, like Meals on Wheels, Backpack Buddies, Big Brothers Big Sisters and more. In 2021, ERA King Real Estate supported 50 local organizations, volunteered nearly 600 hours of their time and raised over $75,000.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Category 1 (500 or more transactions) – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. (Newburgh, Indiana)

ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. upholds the legacy of Jim Jackson, the late ERA co-founder and former president, through superior customer service and sales productivity. In 2021, ERA First Advantage Real Estate Inc. ranked in the Top 10 Producing Companies for units and volume and received an overall customer satisfaction rating of 99%.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Category 2 (100-499 transactions) – ERA Four Feathers Realty, L.C. (Sierra Vista, Arizona)

ERA Four Feathers Realty, L.C., joined the ERA network in 2014 focused on exceptional customer service. In just a few short years, the company has shown consistent success among firms of their size, and in 2021 scored 100% in overall customer satisfaction.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Sales Associate – Zackery Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

Since joining ERA Sunrise Realty in 2019, Bobo has made customer service his top priority, which has led to his tremendous success in just two years. Bobo is an expert at engaging his sphere of influence to create leads and ultimately sales, and consistently utilizes ERA’s innovative tools and programs, giving him more time to spend with his clients. As a result of his efforts, in 2021 Bobo received a customer satisfaction rating of 100% and was honored with ERA’s Rookie of Year Award in 2020.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Team – The Crick Team, ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. (Evansville, Indiana)

The Crick Team with ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc., joined the ERA network in 2021 and is consistently one of the most productive and results-driven teams in Southwest Indiana. Led by brokers/owners, Penny and Grodie Crick, The Crick Team brings unparalleled expertise to the table and has truly distinguished itself for its superior customer service and sales productivity. In 2021, the team received an overall customer satisfaction rating of 99%.

Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for Top All-Around Sales Associate – Jennifer Davis, ERA Realty Center (Cedar City, Utah)

Davis is a 27-year real estate veteran. Her efforts have led to her recognition as the Top Producing Sale Associate in Units the past three consecutive years and ranked her in the top two for Top Producing Sales Associate in Volume since 2019.

Top All-Around Team – The Domenech Group, ERA American Real Estate (Shalimar, Fla.)

The Domenech Group with ERA American Real Estate in Shalimar, Florida, led by Paul Domenench, has risen to the top of ERA in just two years. In addition to landing in the top ten for Top Producing Associate Team in 2021, Domenech achieved the ERA Rookie of the Year Award in 2016 and the ERA Real Estate International’s top customer service award in 2018.

Rookie of the Year – Nicole Dudley, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (New Albany, Indiana)

Dudley started her real estate career in 2020 and has gained traction in record speed. She consistently utilizes the ERA brand marketing, training and development, and business-management tools. During her first year in the real estate industry, she has sold over $10 million in volume.

ERA Real Estate Distinctive PropertiesSM Sapphire Award – Dwayne Leatherwood, ERA Live Moore (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Leatherwood has a real estate career spanning nearly 20 years and joined ERA Live Moore in 2019. Leatherwood is the go-to luxury expert in his market and is a Top Producer for ERA Live Moore, was honored with an ERA Leaders’ Circle Award in 2020 and is a member of the Real Estate Alliance’s 2021 LGBTQ+ Top Producers.

Office Coordinator of the Year – Lisa Burgener, ERA American Real Estate (Shalimar, Florida)

In her 22 years with the brand, Burgener has proven that she is efficient and effective in coordinating ERA American Real Estate, making her a foundational piece for the company.

