In the 2022 release of the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) highly impactful “That’s Who We R” advertising campaign, REALTORS® are featured going above and beyond to serve their clients through several real-life scenarios. Launched in February, the campaign includes a far-ranging series of TV commercials, radio spots, social ads and branded content partnerships that show REALTORS® in action as they handle unexpected obstacles, employ their expertise, put ethics first and literally go the extra mile.

The difference is real

While any licensed agent can help buy or sell a property, the campaign focuses on the many ways, large and small, that consumers benefit from the professionalism and trusted partnership that a REALTOR®, a member of NAR, brings to the transaction in both residential and commercial scenarios. The creative focuses on REALTORS®‘ deep industry expertise, extraordinary caring and community involvement, and unparalleled commitment to ethics. These human stories demonstrate the tangibly different consumer experiences as compared to that with a non-member agent or tech platform. As you’ll hear in the ads, “There’s a difference between an agent and a REALTOR®, and the difference is real.”

Exceptional value and benefit

Karen Bebart, director of Consumer Strategy and Brand Advertising, has spearheaded the campaign strategy and its deliverables since the inception of That’s Who We R nearly four years ago. “Keeping our brand top of mind, driving home the distinction REALTORS® have and demonstrating the value of a REALTOR® to consumers throughout an increasingly competitive and complex transaction is essential,” says Bebart. “If we don’t tell our brand story in a way that matters to consumers, using effective messaging in media that reaches our target audience, the essence of who REALTORS® are could become diluted.

“This ad campaign serves as a unifier for all members,” adds Bebart. “Every REALTOR® contributes to and benefits from this national initiative, resulting in a scale and scope that is rare among associations, and a major advantage for members.”

Impressive results

Since the That’s Who We R campaign began in 2019, the ads have enjoyed strong reach—with 2.85 billion impressions in 2021 alone. Created with agency partner Havas Chicago, the spots’ realistic and relevant approach, sincere storytelling and high production value have earned the campaign a multitude of prestigious national awards and accolades. As part of a fully integrated media strategy, the ads are seen on a diverse array of platforms, and sophisticated analytics show that the campaign is moving the needle for the REALTOR® brand by being in the right channels to reach the right audience with the right message.

Keeping it real

As in past years, the Consumer Communications Committee proved to be key in ensuring authenticity. Led by 2022 Chair Justin Knoll and Vice Chair Shane Cook, the committee helped elevate the ads and fine-tune the story by consulting on elements like wardrobe, casting and scripts. “I can see my past clients and fellow members in these spots, so while these may be acted out commercials, they are as true to life as they can be,” says Knoll.

Valuable assets for members

You and your agents can showcase your expertise and put the power of That’s Who We R to work for your business by taking advantage of the 2022 campaign assets, including digital banners, print ads, social images, billboards, Zoom backgrounds and infographics—all available to download and use locally.

Also, REALTORS® can leverage social assets and images using NAR’s Photofy app, which allows you to personalize the library of campaign assets with your photo or logo and contact information. Access the app at Photofy.com/nar.

Visit ThatsWhoWeR.realtor for more information about your advertising campaign.