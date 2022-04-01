Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty has expanded to Ocala, The Villages, and Marion County with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Home Team Realty. The transaction adds its REALTORS® and support staff to the statewide company. Terms were not disclosed.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Home Team Realty are well-respected throughout the Ocala and Villages area,” said Rei Mesa, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. “The firm’s long-standing reputation and loyal client base speaks to the skills and professionalism of this fine sales team, and we are proud to welcome them to our “Family of Services.”

For nearly 15 years, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Home Team Realty has been recognized as one of the leading firms of residential real estate in Marion County. Since 2007, the company has been under the ownership of Bob Kennedy who is a long-time associate of the firm and long-time resident of Marion County. Kennedy will remain with the company as the managing broker of the Ocala Branch Sales Office.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s core values and vision are an excellent match for our REALTORS®. We are proud to join forces with Rei and the Florida Realty team,” Kennedy commented.

For more information, visit www.BHHSFloridaRealty.com.