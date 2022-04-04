Century 21 Real Estate has announced the opening of a new office, CENTURY 21 Dream Homes, in Northfield, Illinois. Meldina Dervisevic and her team at Investors Meldina Realty Group, will head up the brokerage, serving luxury real estate consumers throughout Cook County, New Trier and Northfield Townships.

“Of all the competition in the market, I chose the CENTURY 21 brand because it is best suited to help me and my team find, connect and build relationships with luxury clients here in Illinois and around the world,” said Dervisevic. “We are excited by the opportunity to join a legacy brand that is the most recognized and respected by homebuyers and homesellers and whose culture is giving back to the communities they live and work in.”

“Everything that we do as a global franchisor is to help our customers grow their businesses,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We welcome Meldina to the CENTURY 21 family and we look forward to helping her team win today and, in the future, as they expand and become a powerhouse in the luxury market.”

